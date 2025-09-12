Listen Live
WATCH LIVE: Officials Hold Presser Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Being In Custody

Published on September 12, 2025

Officials are holding a live press conference to address the recent capture of the suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The announcement follows an intensive investigation after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University.

Authorities are expected to provide details on the suspect’s identity, the circumstances of the arrest, and any potential motives.

This development marks a significant step in the case, which has drawn widespread attention and condemnation of political violence.

