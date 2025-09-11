Listen Live
Entertainment

Tyrese on "TGT" Reunion, ATL Concert This Weekend & More

Tyrese on “TGT” Reunion, ATL Concert This Weekend & More

Published on September 11, 2025

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grammy-nominated artist Tyrese joined Majic 107.5/97.5 for an exclusive interview, sharing his excitement and nerves about his upcoming performance this Saturday at Atlanta’s VyStar Amphitheatre. Despite a long and successful career, Tyrese admitted to still getting butterflies, especially since he now calls Atlanta home and will be performing for many friends and family.

The show promises an incredible night of R&B, headlined by the reunion of TGT, the supergroup featuring Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank. The lineup also includes Lyfe Jennings, Case, and Davion Farris. In a unique twist, the TGT members will stage a friendly “Verzuz” style battle, performing four songs each. Tyrese playfully boasted he could win with his hit “Sweet Lady” alone.

He also laughed off social media banter about a dance-off with Ginuwine over the song “Pony,” admitting he was just “talking mess for the internet.”

On a more serious note, Tyrese revealed his ongoing efforts to reunite the iconic group 112. Living in Atlanta has fueled his passion to reunite all four original members, and he has asked fans for their prayers in this endeavor.

Tyrese described the amphitheater as the perfect intimate setting for fans to connect with the music. He extended a personal invitation to Atlanta, promising a memorable night and joking that his performance would set the right mood for couples. This Saturday’s show is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for R&B lovers.

