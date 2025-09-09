Trump Denies Epstein Birthday Drawing Despite Matching Signature

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography

House Democrats ramped up pressure on Donald Trump this week after unveiling a document that has long been the subject of speculation: Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book.” The scrapbook, which contained letters from Epstein’s acquaintances for his 50th birthday, includes a crude and sexually suggestive note that Democrats say is signed by Trump.

The revelation comes after Trump spent months denying the letter’s existence. When the Wall Street Journal first reported on it in July, he dismissed the story as false and even filed a defamation suit. But after subpoenaing Epstein’s estate, the House Oversight Committee obtained the scrapbook and made the contents public on Monday.

Representative Robert Garcia of California described the release as a turning point. “The Oversight Committee has secured the infamous ‘Birthday Book’ that contains a note from President Trump that he has said does not exist. It’s time for the President to tell us the truth and release all the Epstein files,” Garcia said in a statement.

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett took it a step further, arguing that Trump’s denial casts doubt on his credibility in larger matters. “If you will lie about something this simple, then when you’re trying to tell us that you had nothing to do with these women or these girls, why should we believe you?” she said in an interview with CNN.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom also weighed in, posting a video splicing together Trump’s past comments—“I don’t do drawings”—with the newly released note. Newsom also mocked Vice President JD Vance, who had previously dismissed the letter as “utter bullshit.”

The White House and Trump’s allies quickly pushed back. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the letter as “fake news” and part of what she called the “Democrat Epstein Hoax.” Vance echoed that sentiment on social media, accusing Democrats of caring more about smearing Trump than about Epstein’s victims. Republican lawmakers suggested the signature could have been forged, with some even raising the possibility of autopen technology.

Still, independent comparisons by multiple media outlets showed similarities between the signature on the note and Trump’s handwriting from that period.

Trump and Epstein were friends for years before a reported falling out around 2004. Trump has claimed he severed ties after Epstein “stole” young women from Mar-a-Lago’s spa, including Virginia Giuffre, who later became one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers.

The release of the scrapbook has renewed calls for transparency around Epstein’s connections, even as the Justice Department maintains there is no client list to disclose. For Democrats, the discovery provides fresh ammunition in their campaign to paint Trump as dishonest, while Republicans continue to frame it as yet another partisan smear.

