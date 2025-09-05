Holly Springs Teen Advisory Board
Working with Holly Springs Parks & Recreation, the Teen Recreation Advisory Council gives residents ages 13-17 a forum to share their ideas about programs, events, and volunteer activities. The teens then help turn their ideas into reality, expanding programming and encouraging community activities in Town. Members of this group also serve as advocates to their peers, sharing information about parks and recreation opportunities.
Our Mission Statement
A TEEN-led council committed to the development of leadership, community engagement, and volunteerism. Together, we work to connect teens to the community, empower our voice within the community and create opportunities for ALL teens to safely engage, support and give back in a fun and rewarding atmosphere.
Stay Connected
Download the Remind App today and join the HSPR TRAC group to stay up to date on volunteer opportunities, meetings, and special event information.
Waivers
If you don’t have a signed waiver on file, please have your parent/guardian complete the volunteer waiver and bring it with you to your event.
Join the Group
Are you a teenager interested in joining this group? Let us know you will be attending a meeting! TRAC meets on the 2nd Tuesday of every month (September-June) from 6-7 p.m. at the Hunt Center, Room A.
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music