Holly Springs Teen Advisory Board

Working with Holly Springs Parks & Recreation, the Teen Recreation Advisory Council gives residents ages 13-17 a forum to share their ideas about programs, events, and volunteer activities. The teens then help turn their ideas into reality, expanding programming and encouraging community activities in Town. Members of this group also serve as advocates to their peers, sharing information about parks and recreation opportunities.

Our Mission Statement

A TEEN-led council committed to the development of leadership, community engagement, and volunteerism. Together, we work to connect teens to the community, empower our voice within the community and create opportunities for ALL teens to safely engage, support and give back in a fun and rewarding atmosphere.

Stay Connected

Download the Remind App today and join the HSPR TRAC group to stay up to date on volunteer opportunities, meetings, and special event information.

Waivers

If you don’t have a signed waiver on file, please have your parent/guardian complete the volunteer waiver and bring it with you to your event.

Join the Group

Are you a teenager interested in joining this group? Let us know you will be attending a meeting! TRAC meets on the 2nd Tuesday of every month (September-June) from 6-7 p.m. at the Hunt Center, Room A.

