Listen Live
Entertainment

Abbott Elementary Films Episode During Live Phillies Game

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2025 US Open - Day 7
Source: Al Bello / Getty

The cast of Abbott Elementary was in attendance on a historic night in Phillies history, but spectating wasn’t the only thing on they agenda for the crew.

Actor and comedian Lisa Ann Walter from the hit TV show Abbott Elementary threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Phillies and Nationals game, but the cast also filmed an episode for season five of the sitcom.

MLB: AUG 24 Nationals at Phillies
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Quinta Brunson, creator of the show, spoke on how unique this season, and episode would be; doing a crossover of a sports game into a scripted show, and getting authenticity of Philadelphia and the greatest sports fans America has to offer.

“It’s gonna be cool. It’s gonna be, also, a big triumph for our show to pull off.” show creator Quinta Brunson said. “This isn’t easy to do. We have an incredible crew. They’re putting this together. It takes really hard work. We have to be so efficient to get this done.”

Actor Tyler Williams spoke to the uniqueness of this episode and seeing a finished product of something as innovative as this brings unimaginable fulfillment.

“Very rarely does it get done in TV, yeah, something that is week-to-week, something that you can be at a game for Thursday and then, what, a few weeks later, actually see it live.”

READ MORE:

RELATED: Apples Fly in ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Season 5 Teaser

RELATED: Philadelphia Honors Quinta Brunson with key to the city, mural at alma mater

RELATED: Red Carpet Gallery: Quinta Brunson & Her Perfect Pixie Cut Slay The SNL 50th Anniversary Red Carpet

SEE ALSO

Abbott Elementary Films Episode During Live Phillies Game  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close