The Daye’ly Melodies Band to Play Benefit Concert in Cary

Source: Canva / Radio One Digital

The Daye’ly Melodies Band will bring a night of funk and classic R&B to the Cary Arts Center this Saturday for a benefit concert supporting a local nonprofit. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event, described as a “grown folk” concert, will feature music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. In a recent interview on Foxy 107.1/104.3, Town of Cary representative Kim Roberts shared her excitement about the show’s playlist.

“This is a throwback to Generation X,” Roberts said.

Fifty percent of all ticket sales will benefit Melodies for Healing, a nonprofit organization that arranges for musicians to provide free live music to seniors in care facilities who are unable to attend events.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at eTix.com or in person at the Cary box office, where convenience fees are waived. Roberts highlighted the event as an affordable evening of entertainment for a good cause. The concert offers a chance to enjoy nostalgic music while supporting the community.



