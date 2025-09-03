Get Ready For The Citizens Leadership Academy In Raleigh
Citizens Leadership Academy is a series of classes offered each spring and fall to help you develop your skills as a neighborhood or community leader.
Program Details
Each session consists of eight classes followed by a graduation ceremony. There are three modules: Leadership Developing Skill Building, Communication Dynamics, and Asset Based Community Development.
|Module
|Topic(s)
|Leadership Development Skill Building
|Leading the Way & Leading from the Middle
|Understanding Group Dynamics
|Becoming a Good Presenter
|Communication Dynamics
|Defining Your Personal Leadership Style
|Understanding Communication Styles
|Group Facilitation & Conflict Resolution
|Asset Based Community Development (ABCD)
|Principles of ABCD & Asset Mapping
|Mobilizing Groups to Act & Leading by Stepping Back
The session ends with each student presenting on a project they can take back to their neighborhood or community.
Benefits
Many graduates of the Citizens Leadership Academy go on to leadership roles in neighborhood organizations and serve on City of Raleigh boards and commissions.
“Although the overall concept of the Citizens Leadership Academy program is based on Community Development, I strongly encourage anyone interested in leadership skills to take this course. These are skills that you can take back to your workplace, community, neighborhood, even use in your personal life. If you are thinking of becoming involved in community service in any way, [then] CLA IS a must!” – Clara Davis
Who May Attend
Citizens Leadership Academy is free of charge for residents of the City of Raleigh and its area of extraterritorial jurisdiction. The program is not open to residents outside of the City of Raleigh.
Class size is limited to 30 to encourage participants to interact with each other and with instructors.
Register
Apply now for the Fall 2025 Session now through Sept. 18.
