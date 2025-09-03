Get Ready To Dump The Junk In Morrisville

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo / Indy Zoo

The Town of Morrisville hosts Green Day events for community members to recycle goods that cannot be placed in residential recycling pickup and to dispose of hazardous or sensitive materials. These events are sponsored by the Public Works Department, the Sustainability Program, and the Morrisville Environment and Stormwater Committee, and they take place each spring and fall.

The next Green Day event will be on Saturday, November 15, from 8 a.m. – Noon, at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way. Drive-thru service will be available, and participants will be able to choose from several stations for recycling and safe disposal. Town staff and volunteers will be on hand to help attendees where needed. Participants are urged to drive slowly through the stations as there will be foot traffic and volunteers directing attendees. Please pull over to a parking spot if you need additional help and turn off your engine to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Stations

Paper Shredding

Shredding collection truck will take up to two bags or boxes of paper to be shredded per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

PLEASE NOTE: Only sensitive documents should be brought for shredding. Other paper items such as mail, newspapers, printer paper, and so on should go in your regular curbside recycle bin.

Textiles

A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles. Click here for a complete list of items that are Green Zone Recycling, as well as a list of prohibited items.Goodwill Industries will also have a collection for gently used donations including clothing and shoes.

F.O.G. Collection

Click follow these steps for collection:

1. Cool fats, oils, and greases to a safe temperature after cooking.

2. Pour into a screw-top container and label ‘Used Cooking Oil.’

3. Bring to either the Green Day collection OR drop off at the Public Works facility at 414 Aviation Pkwy, 24/7.

E-Recycling

There will be a drop-off collection for personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment. Click here to check the list of items accepted by Powerhouse Recycling prior to bringing your item. The Local Government Federal Credit Union is graciously supporting the cost of this collection.

Medication Take-Back

The Morrisville Police Department will have a bin to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.

Batteries and CFLs

All household batteries will be accepted. No large car, boat, other vehicle batteries will be accepted, and no damaged or leaking batteries will be accepted. CFL bulbs will also be accepted at the battery station.

Food Drive

The Town’s Public Works department is hosting a “Fill the Truck” event as part of Green Day. Please bring non-perishable food items to donate to Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina and help those most in need. Special thanks to Wegmans for donating a $300 gift card!

Hub Zone Technology Initiative

HTI converts old laptops into Google Chromebooks and donates them to organizations that help students, seniors, veterans, and the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities. HTI accepts old laptops, computers, printers, and computer equipment.

In order to be accepted, old laptops must be able to turn on and off, must have a power cord, and must have a hard drive for the Google Chrome install.

Jack-O-Lantern Drop

Bring your un-adorned, candle-free, jack-o-lantern or pumpkin to be composted rather than go to the landfill where it emits methane and takes up valuable space!

For questions about the event, please contact Sustainability Coordinator Kimberly Conley at 919-463-7085 or kconley@morrisvillenc.gov.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark