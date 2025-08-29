LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

Celebrate with us during Chavis Celebrates: The Main Event!



This is a family-friendly event celebrating the 87th anniversary of the heritage, history, and culture of John Chavis Memorial Park.



We will have inflatables, carousel rides, live entertainment, food trucks, and so much more! Bring your lawn chairs and look back on our decades of history while celebrating the present and anticipating the future!

Location: John Chavis Memorial Park

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 1- 6 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

No Registration Required

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital