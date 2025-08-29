Chavis Celebrates: The Main Event
Celebrate with us during Chavis Celebrates: The Main Event!
This is a family-friendly event celebrating the 87th anniversary of the heritage, history, and culture of John Chavis Memorial Park.
We will have inflatables, carousel rides, live entertainment, food trucks, and so much more! Bring your lawn chairs and look back on our decades of history while celebrating the present and anticipating the future!
Location: John Chavis Memorial Park
Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
Time: 1- 6 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
No Registration Required
