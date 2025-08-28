16th Annual African American Cultural Festival Set for Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: AACFest Flyer / Radio One Digital

The 16th annual African American Cultural Festival is set to take over downtown Raleigh this Labor Day weekend, celebrating community and heritage. Event organizer Pam Thompson Smith discussed the expanded festival with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3.

This year’s theme is “Heritage Heartbeat: 16 Years of Rhythm.” Smith announced that the festival has grown, now extending from City Plaza onto Hargett Street.

The free event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It kicks off Saturday morning with an annual processional, which Smith said is open for community participation.

Attendees can expect a full schedule of activities across two stages: a main stage and a family village stage. Entertainment will include local bands, comedy performances, and DJs such as Brian Dawson and DJ Skilz. National recording artists Blackstreet will also perform.

A major draw for the festival is its vendor marketplace. According to Smith, nearly 100 vendors, including food trucks, artists, and local entrepreneurs, will be present. She emphasized that supporting these businesses is a key part of the festival’s mission.

“This is an opportunity not to just celebrate community, but to give community an opportunity,” Smith said.

In addition to shopping and entertainment, various health organizations will offer free health screenings.

On Sunday, a “Church Without Walls” service featuring Wake Chapel Church will take place on the main stage.

For a full schedule of events, organizers direct the public to the festival’s official website. While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to bring money to support the local vendors and artists.



