Tillis secures millions for Charlotte Douglas airport upgrades

The money will go toward expanding the airport’s south apron by 414,000 square feet.

Published on August 21, 2025

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Charlotte Douglas International Airport will receive $45 million in federal funding for major safety and capacity upgrades, Sen. Thom Tillis announced Wednesday.

The money will go toward expanding the airport’s south apron by 414,000 square feet. The apron is the area where aircraft are parked, loaded, and serviced.

“Charlotte Douglas and Raleigh-Durham are two of North Carolina’s busiest airports, and these upgrades will ensure compliance with safety standards while helping both airports remain efficient and equipped to handle North Carolina’s growing travel demands,” Tillis said in a statement.

Funding comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, which is partially supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Tillis helped negotiate.

Tillis said the investment is critical as North Carolina’s population and transportation needs continue to grow.

https://www.tillis.senate.gov/2025/8/tillis-announces-68-million-for-raleigh-durham-and-charlotte-douglas-airport-improvements

