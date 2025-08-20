PlayStation 5 Prices In US Increase As Tariffs Begin To Hit
Sony announced Wednesday that it will be increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States by $50 beginning Thursday.
In a press release, the company said that the price increase comes from the “challenging economic environment.”
The new price increase are as follows:
- PlayStation 5: $549.99
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $499.99
- PlayStation 5 Pro: $749.99
Trump announced a new tariff plan in April. Japan, where Sony is based, was hit with a 15% tariff.
Though Sony did not say the price increase was due to tariffs, several companies have been warning consumers of higher prices due to the new tariff plan.
Sony said that accessories for PlayStation 5 will remain unchanged.
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music