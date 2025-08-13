Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
Need internet access at home? The City of Durham and Durham County are teaming up to give low-income residents 600 MiFi hotspots with free internet service for a limited time.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the new MiFi Distribution Program will provide eligible households with internet-enabled devices and reliable connectivity to help with schoolwork, job searches, healthcare, and more.
“Internet access is essential for success in today’s world,” said Patrice Carroll, digital inclusion program manager for the City’s Engagement Department. “Access to affordable, reliable internet isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity for school, work, and daily life. This program helps make sure every Durham resident has the tools they need to connect, learn, and thrive.”
The program is part of the City’s broader digital inclusion efforts, which focus on removing barriers that keep people from accessing and using technology. This latest initiative is funded with $211,000 in ARPA funds, including a contract with Verizon Wireless to supply MiFi hotspots and internet service.
How to Apply
The application survey is open now in English and Spanish through November 2025, or until funds run out. Devices will be distributed starting September 2025.
Applicants must:
- Live in a low-income household or participate in certain income-based assistance programs.
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Provide photo ID and proof of eligibility.
More details on qualifying documents and how to submit them are now available on the project’s webpage, by email, or by calling 919-560-4122, ext. 33260 for more assistance.
