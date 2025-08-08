LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: R1 / R1





American Actor and fan favorite Bill Bellamy stops by the RNB studio to chop it up with ASHMAC ahead of his show at the City Winery!

Bellamy talks about the early days, coming up as a Video Disc Jockey for MTV, memorable interviews, and the two celebrities that had the most ‘aura’ he’s ever witnessed. Bellamy talks about stars of the 90’s and who got the flowers they deserved, and how time has involved entertainment, the music industry, and everything else around us.

Bellamy also speaks on his podcast ‘Top Billin’, and favorite movie roles, and new projects including ‘The Worst Christmas Ever’. Bill gives up an exclusive update on the sequel to 1997’s ‘Def Jam’s How to Be a Player’, and tips on how to be a player in 2025!

Check out the full interview below!

Bill Bellamy says How to Be a Player 2 is in the works! was originally published on rnbphilly.com