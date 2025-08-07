Listen Live
Stephanie Mills On The Queens Tour, Essence Fest, & Longevity

Stephanie Mills On The Queens Tour, Essence Fest, & Longevity in Music

Published on August 7, 2025

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Caesar's Superdome
Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

R&B legend Stephanie Mills joined Ryan Cameron for a lively interview, sharing her experiences on The Queens Tour and thoughts on the music industry.

Mills, best known for hits like “Home” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” is currently touring with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Chaka Khan. She spoke fondly of the camaraderie among these legends: “We’re old school… we weren’t jealous of one another. We didn’t fight or make it about who’s better—we enjoyed and watched each other.” The tour uses a rotating stage to keep shows smooth and efficient, giving each artist her moment. “We just want to do our show, give them love, and then go home,” Mills said. Authenticity matters to her: “My music is me. There’s no tape—I’m really singing.”

Mills addressed her open letter to the Essence Festival, calling out a lack of respect and professionalism for performers. She criticized marathon-length shows and organizational issues, saying, “I don’t think the organization respects our talent.” Though she loves the festival’s roots, she insists on changes before returning: “If they brought back the essence of Essence and honored us as women, then I might think about it.”

To aspiring artists, Mills advised, “Be careful of your surroundings and don’t listen to all the noise… your opinion means the most. And really lean on God.” She credits her strong mother and Southern upbringing for keeping her grounded.

Stephanie Mills remains passionate about live, heartfelt performance, always aiming to connect honestly with her audience. “I want them to say my show was the best.” Mills continues to inspire with her integrity and dedication to real music.

Stephanie Mills On The Queens Tour, Essence Fest, & Longevity in Music  was originally published on majicatl.com

