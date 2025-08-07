Raven-Symoné Says Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant, Then Asked Her to Be Godmother

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Variety / Getty

Raven-Symoné is known for her humor and confidence, but when she recently reflected on one of her past relationships, she showed a more vulnerable side. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the actress and singer shared a story that caught many by surprise: her last serious relationship with a man ended when he cheated on her and had a baby with another woman.

The relationship lasted seven years, and Raven admitted that the betrayal hurt deeply—but it was what came next that really threw her. “He got another girl pregnant,” she said. “And then he asked me to be the godmother of the kid.” She couldn’t help but shake her head at the absurdity of the situation, calling him a “dumbass” while still managing to laugh about it in hindsight.

Even though the experience was clearly painful, Raven said she holds no bitterness toward her ex, who she described as someone “famous in his industry.” In fact, they still communicate from time to time. “He’s been through a lot,” she said, showing empathy despite everything that happened. “Nothing but love and respect for his family.”

Raven’s wife, Miranda Maday, was also part of the conversation and chimed in with a bit of playful humor. She joked about pulling a “Before He Cheats” move, referencing Carrie Underwood’s iconic revenge anthem. Raven’s clapback? “He didn’t have a car.”

Fortunately, Raven’s love life has taken a much more positive turn. Since marrying Miranda in 2020, she’s found not just a romantic partner, but a true teammate in every sense. The two co-host The Best Podcast Ever and approach life with a shared vision and deep respect for one another.

“We’re besties first,” Raven previously told E! News. “We’re lovers, business partners, and we know that there is a common goal.” From the beginning, she said, they had honest conversations about what kind of life they wanted to build together, laying a strong foundation for their relationship.

These days, Raven and Miranda prioritize balance. They work hard, spend cozy nights binging shows, and make time for weekend staycations. It’s a far cry from the drama of her past—and that’s exactly how Raven likes it.

Raven-Symoné Says Ex Got Another Woman Pregnant, Then Asked Her to Be Godmother was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com