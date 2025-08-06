Listen Live
Durham's Chicken Hut Finally Receives Money Owed

CJF America Pays Nearly $4K Owed to The Chicken Hut

Published on August 6, 2025

After months of nonpayment, Durham-based nonprofit CJF America—an affiliate of the Courtney Jordan Foundation—has settled a $3,400 debt with The Chicken Hut and its employees. The payment comes after ABC11’s Troubleshooter Diane Wilson launched an investigation into the issue, bringing public attention to the overdue funds for services provided back in June.

CJF America, known for offering free summer camps in Durham and Raleigh, had failed to fulfill its financial obligations, leading to frustration for the local business. Following the I-Team’s involvement, the foundation issued payment.

Kristen Picot, President of CJF, stated that all remaining compensation issues would be handled through legal counsel, though she did not give a specific timeline for resolution. Previously, the foundation apologized for the delays and confusion related to the unpaid services.

Source: ABC11.com

Durham’s Chicken Hut Finally Receives Money Owed  was originally published on thelightnc.com

