Stimulus Funds Could Cut Homeowner Energy Costs

Homeowners in Durham have until the end of the month to apply for an energy retrofit program that could help them save money on their utility bills.

“It’s kind of a pilot program where we’re going to work on close to 700 homes and doing some very basic retrofits for them that will increase their energy efficiency,” said Tobin Freid, who is the Sustainability Manager for the City and County of Durham. “The idea is to create jobs and reduce energy use in our community.”

The money is coming from the federal stimulus package. Durham received $2.1 million for energy efficiency, and city leaders are using half of that for this residential energy efficiency program.

There will be two rounds of retrofits that include things like adding additional insulation in houses, putting in programmable thermostats and sealing leaks in air ducts.

The cost for households in the neighborhoods selected in the first round is $200. The cost for households in the neighborhoods selected in the second round is $300.

