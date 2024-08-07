A King And His Princess: LeBron James Enjoys Daddy-Daughter Time During The 2024 Olympics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are well underway, but that hasn’t stopped Team USA basketball star LeBron James from spending time with family. Known for balancing professional and family life, LeBron was spotted taking a stroll with his daughter, Zhuri Nova.

In recent photos, the pair walks hand-in-hand, creating the cutest father-daughter moment you must see. Even the GOAT has time to take a break for family.

LeBron and Zuri James’ Paris stroll gives us all the feels.

On August 6, LeBron took to Instagram with a two-picture carousel post of him and his nine-year-old daughter. The NBA all-star and Louis Vuitton ambassador was casual yet stylish, wearing a blue and white USA tank top and shorts with blue ombre sneakers. His outfit, adorned with Nike’s iconic swoosh and the American flag, was the ultimate sports dad attire.

Zhuri matched her dad’s fly. (But with a trendsetting mom like Savannah James in addition to LeBron, we are not surprised.)

Zhuri looked adorable in a white oversized collared pullover sweater and matching shorts. She completed her “day with dad” outfit with cool white shades.

Between LeBron’s fit and his adorable moment with his daughter, fans and celebrities can’t get enough. “She’s so beautiful!!! Dads matter ,” wrote singer-songwriter Monica. “Elite fit,” wrote Jemele Hill, praising LeBron’s sporty style.

LeBron and Zhuri James take over the Olympics.

While we were gagging over their daddy-daughter style, it was their endearing moment that we couldn’t get enough of. Zhuri, the youngest of the James Clan after her brothers LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 19, and Bryce Maximus, 17, has been spending much time with dad over the past few days.

Just last week, cameras caught Zhuri cringing after watching her father dance during a Team USA women’s volleyball matchup. According to TODAY, LeBron gave “peak dad energy” while showing off his moves.

But Zhuri wasn’t too thrilled. See the moment captured by On Her Turf below.

Between team obligations, matches, and appearances, the Olympic games can be stressful for athletes and their families.

But videos and pictures like these remind us of how important it is to take a break and enjoy family. Zhuri is clearly having a great time with her superstar dad – even when he dances. And we all know that LeBron doesn’t play about his family or children.

