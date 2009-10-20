CLOSE
National
Home

Whitney Houston just can’t seem to catch a break!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Whitney Houston just can’t seem to catch a break these days. First, her voice repeatedly cracked at her first comeback performance in New York last month (she blamed Oprah), and this weekend she made an appearance on the British reality television show ‘X Factor’ Saturday night was marked by a wardrobe malfunction.

Around 2:20 the strap on the back of Whitney’s silver dress breaks. She notices around 2:30, looks momentarily disconcerted and continues her performance of ‘Million Dollar Bill’ unfazed. “I sang myself out of my clothes,” she tells host Dermot O’Leary afterward.

Watch the video:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close