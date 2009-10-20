Whitney Houston just can’t seem to catch a break these days. First, her voice repeatedly cracked at her first comeback performance in New York last month (she blamed Oprah), and this weekend she made an appearance on the British reality television show ‘X Factor’ Saturday night was marked by a wardrobe malfunction.

Around 2:20 the strap on the back of Whitney’s silver dress breaks. She notices around 2:30, looks momentarily disconcerted and continues her performance of ‘Million Dollar Bill’ unfazed. “I sang myself out of my clothes,” she tells host Dermot O’Leary afterward.

