D’USSE Brunch Society Takes Its Brunch Series To New Orleans For Essence Fest

The D'USSE Brunch Society is back with another swanky pop-up, this time landing in The Big Easy for Essence Fest.

Published on July 9, 2024

D'USSE Brunch Society

Source: Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam

The D’USSE Brunch Society is back with another swanky pop-up, this time landing in The Big Easy for Essence Fest. The brand debuted its first star-studded brunch during BET Weekend, generating a buzz that boasts great entertainment, delicious cuisine, and memorable libations. And after a successful inaugural event, D’USSE doubled down with another superlative party that set the bar for the series.

The brunch was conveniently located a few blocks from the convention center at Jolie, a posh restaurant and hot spot in New Orleans. Guests were able to stop in for a bite to eat and a quick two-step before heading back to the festival for the various panels and performances.

D'USSE Brunch Society

Source: Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam

Actors Terrence J, Lance Gross, Anthony Mackie, Keisha Knight Pulliam, and more were on the scene, enjoying the live entertainment, which featured aerial dancers gliding in the air like clouds in the sky. Celebrity stylists Bryon Javar, Diamond Mahone, Creative Class and CultureCon Founder Imani Ellis, and  Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody were also in the building. Lebe Iwu from “Real Housewives of Potomac” dropped by as well, showing off her fancy foot work on the dance floor.

Terrence J and friend at brunch party

Source: Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam

aerial dancer at brunch party

Source: Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam

The brunch was a welcomed intermission to the hustle and bustle of Essence Fest. I went from floating between brand activations and interviews at the convention center to sipping mocktails and indulging in signature Nola dishes.

D'USSE Brunch Society

Source: Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam / Tyree Hymes and The Street Cam

You can see more highlights below.

If you missed the D’USSE Brunch series in New Orleans, you’re in luck. The brand will continue pop up brunches all summer, visiting major cities across the US, and it will feature some of your favorite celebrities, great food, tons of entertainment, and diverse libations, courtesy of D’USSE.

D’USSE Brunch Society Takes Its Brunch Series To New Orleans For Essence Fest  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

