Wake County Opening Cooling Stations This Weekend

With triple-digit heat indexes expected this weekend, Wake County is opening temporary cooling stations to help residents escape the sweltering temperatures. The stations will open at noon on Saturday, June 22, and remain available through at least Monday, depending on the forecast.

“Summer is here, and with it comes extreme heat,” said Autumn Goheen, outreach, training and exercise manager with Wake County Emergency Management. “Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. We encourage anyone who needs shelter from the heat to take advantage of these opportunities.”

The schedule for the cooling stations is below:

Wake County Public Libraries

Noon Saturday through closing time Monday:

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Monday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.:

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;

Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

