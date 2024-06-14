Listen Live
Bimbé Booking Agent to Repay the City of Durham All Money Owed

Published on June 14, 2024

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023

Durham officials announced Wednesday that booking agent Christopher Weeks will repay the city after a headliner no-show at the 2024 Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival.

Weeks failed to secure Grammy-award-winning singer Monica for the festival. Monica stated she had other performances scheduled and was unaware of the festival.

Weeks signed a legal agreement to repay $37,000. He paid an initial $5,000 and will make ten additional payments of $3,200.

The city contracted Weeks in January for $45,000 to secure Monica’s performance at the Bimbé Festival. Weeks assured officials an entertainer was secured, leading the city to promote Monica as the event’s headliner.

Despite the absence of the headliner, officials began collection efforts during the festival. They sent multiple demand letters on May 23 and 24. These efforts resulted in Weeks signing the repayment agreement.

The city is taking steps to prevent similar situations with vendors in the future.

Read the full story here.

