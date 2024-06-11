Town of Carrboro Announces Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2) will begin accepting applications on June 24, 2024 for Carrboro families facing financial challenges with food, housing, utilities, transportation, childcare and internet access.

The second round of this program has been approved by the Town Council. Partnering on the program are the Town of Carrboro Racial Equity Commission, Race and Equity team, Orange County Department of Social Services, Empowerment Inc. and the Carrboro Housing and Community Services Department.

Pick up and drop off completed applications (English or Spanish) at the following:

Access applications on the program webpage: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2976/Carrboro-Family-Financial-Assistance-Pro

Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Hillsborough Commons, 113-B Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Fax completed applications to 919-644-3305

The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program will receive applications through Friday, July 26, 2024.

For more information, contact Anita Jones-McNair at amcnair@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7381 or Kannu Taylor at ktaylor@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7351.

