Listen Live
Local

Town of Carrboro Announces Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2)

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Vegetables

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2) will begin accepting applications on June 24, 2024 for Carrboro families facing financial challenges with food, housing, utilities, transportation,  childcare and internet access.

The second round of this program has been approved by the Town Council.  Partnering on the program are the Town of Carrboro Racial Equity Commission, Race and Equity team, Orange County Department of Social Services, Empowerment Inc. and the Carrboro Housing and Community Services Department.

Pick up and drop off completed applications (English or Spanish) at the following:

The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program will receive applications through Friday, July 26, 2024.

Related Stories

For more information, contact Anita Jones-McNair at amcnair@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7381 or Kannu Taylor at ktaylor@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7351.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Assistance Carrboro financial food utilities

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere 16 items
Entertainment

Sorry, Stephen A.: Success of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” Proves That Black Folks Are NOT Canceling Will Smith

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

Juneteenth Festival
Local

Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

Books
Local

Raleigh Summer Youth Employment

11 items
News

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close