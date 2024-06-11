Town of Carrboro Announces Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2)

The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program (Round 2) will begin accepting applications on June 24, 2024 for Carrboro families facing financial challenges with food, housing, utilities, transportation, childcare and internet access.
The second round of this program has been approved by the Town Council. Partnering on the program are the Town of Carrboro Racial Equity Commission, Race and Equity team, Orange County Department of Social Services, Empowerment Inc. and the Carrboro Housing and Community Services Department.
Pick up and drop off completed applications (English or Spanish) at the following:
- Access applications on the program webpage: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2976/Carrboro-Family-Financial-Assistance-Pro
- Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
- Hillsborough Commons, 113-B Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278
- Fax completed applications to 919-644-3305
The Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program will receive applications through Friday, July 26, 2024.
For more information, contact Anita Jones-McNair at amcnair@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7381 or Kannu Taylor at ktaylor@carrboronc.gov or 919-918-7351.
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!