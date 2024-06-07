Listen Live
Your List Of Local High School Graduations

Published on June 7, 2024

Feel Good Friday - Graduation

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Here is a list of some of our upcoming High School graduations in the area.

Wake County Schools

Friday, June 7 

12 p.m.      Cary High                     Raleigh Convention Center

4 p.m.        Rolesville High              “

8 p.m.        Enloe High                    “

Saturday, June 8

8 a.m.        Holly Springs High        Raleigh Convention Center

12 p.m.      Athens Drive High                  “

4 p.m.        Green Hope High          “

8 p.m.        Apex Friendship High    “

Sunday, June 9 

8 a.m.        Wakefield High             Raleigh Convention Center

12 p.m.      Leesville Road High       “

4 p.m.        Green Level High          “

8 p.m.        Apex High                     “

Monday,  June 10

12 p.m.      Heritage High               Raleigh Convention Center

4 p.m.        Wake Forest High

8 p.m         Panther Creek High

Wednesday, June 12

10 a.m.      Broughton High            Holliday Gymnasium

Thursday, June 13

8 a.m.        South Garner High  Memorial Auditorium

10 a.m.      Phillips High           Meymandi Hall

12 p.m.      Middle Creek High                  ”

2 p.m.        Crossroads FLEX           “

4 p.m.        East Wake High            “

6 p.m         SCORE Academy           “

Friday, June 14 

8 a.m.        Sanderson High            Memorial Auditorium

12p.m.       Fuquay-Varina High               “

4 p.m.        Willow Spring High                 “

 

Durham Public Schools’ 2024 graduation dates

Lakeview School

Location: Lakeview School

Rehearsal: 9 a.m. on June 6

Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 7

Durham Performance Learning Center

Location: Durham Performance Learning Center

Rehearsal: Noon on June 6

Graduation: Noon on June 7

The School for Creative Studies

Location: Southern High School

Rehearsal: 4:45 p.m. on June 6

Graduation: 3 p.m. on June 7

Ignite! Online Academy

Location: Southern High School

Rehearsal: 6 p.m. on June 6

Graduation: 6 p.m. on June 7

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: 9 a.m. on June 10

Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 11

Northern High School

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: 10:30 a.m. on June 10

Graduation: 1 p.m. on June 11

Durham School of the Arts

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: Noon on June 10

Graduation: 5 p.m. on June 11

Hillside High School

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: 1:30 p.m. on June 10

Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 12

Riverside High School

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: 3 p.m. on June 10

Graduation: 1 p.m. on June 12

Jordan High School

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Rehearsal: 4:30 p.m. on June 10

Graduation: 5 p.m. on June 12

The school district asks people to avoid bringing balloons, flowers, signs, noisemakers or gifts.

All bags must be smaller than 5″ x 8″ x 1″. However, diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed.

Cameras are permitted, but not the camera bag.

 

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Friday, June 14, 2024:

6 p.m.: Phoenix Academy High School

Saturday, June 15, 2024 (at the Dean Smith Center):

9 a.m.: Chapel Hill High School

12:30 p.m.: Carrboro High School

4 p.m.: East Chapel Hill High School

Cumberland County Schools

The Cumberland County Crown Coliseum will host all graduation ceremonies for Cumberland County Schools.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 3

Douglas Byrd, 8 a.m.

E.E. Smith, 11 a.m.

Gray’s Creek, 2 p.m.

South View, 5 p.m.

Pine Forest, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

Westover, 8 a.m.

Seventy First 11 a.m.

Terry Sanford, 2 p.m.

Jack Britt, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

A.B. Wilkins, 8 a.m.

Cumberland Academy, 11 a.m.

Massey Hill, 2 p.m.

Reid Ross, 5 p.m.

Cape Fear, 8 p.m

Johnston County Public Schools

For questions regarding a specific ceremony, the school district asks to contact the specific school.

Choice Plus Academy

June 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

West Campus Conference Center, 211 East Rose St., Smithfield, NC 27577

Clayton High School

June 7, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Nixon-Fowler Stadium, 600 S. Fayetteville St., Clayton, NC 27520

Cleveland High School

June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

John Jacobs Stadium, 1892 Polenta Road, Clayton, NC 27520

Corinth Holders High School

June 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

CHHS Football Stadium, 6875 Applewhite Road, Wendell, NC 27591

JCPS Virtual Academy

June 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma High Gym, 1455 Buffalo Road, Smithfield, NC 27577

North Johnston High School

June 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

NJHS Main Gym, 5915 US Hwy 301 North, Kenly, NC 27542

Princeton Middle/High School

June 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Deacon Jones Gym, 101 Dr. Donnie H. Jones Jr. Blvd., Princeton, NC 27569

Smithfield-Selma High School

June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Charles Tucker Stadium, 700 M Durwood Stephenson PKWY, Smithfield, NC 27577

South Johnston High School

June 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

SJHS Football Stadium, 10381 US Hwy 301 South, Four Oaks, NC 27524

West Johnston High School

June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

WJHS Football Stadium, 5935 Raleigh Road, Benson, NC 27504

 

source:  WRAL.com

Your List Of Local High School Graduations  was originally published on thelightnc.com

