Your List Of Local High School Graduations

Here is a list of some of our upcoming High School graduations in the area.
Wake County Schools
Friday, June 7
12 p.m. Cary High Raleigh Convention Center
4 p.m. Rolesville High “
8 p.m. Enloe High “
Saturday, June 8
8 a.m. Holly Springs High Raleigh Convention Center
12 p.m. Athens Drive High “
4 p.m. Green Hope High “
8 p.m. Apex Friendship High “
Sunday, June 9
8 a.m. Wakefield High Raleigh Convention Center
12 p.m. Leesville Road High “
4 p.m. Green Level High “
8 p.m. Apex High “
Monday, June 10
12 p.m. Heritage High Raleigh Convention Center
4 p.m. Wake Forest High
8 p.m Panther Creek High
Wednesday, June 12
10 a.m. Broughton High Holliday Gymnasium
Thursday, June 13
8 a.m. South Garner High Memorial Auditorium
10 a.m. Phillips High Meymandi Hall
12 p.m. Middle Creek High ”
2 p.m. Crossroads FLEX “
4 p.m. East Wake High “
6 p.m SCORE Academy “
Friday, June 14
8 a.m. Sanderson High Memorial Auditorium
12p.m. Fuquay-Varina High “
4 p.m. Willow Spring High “
Durham Public Schools’ 2024 graduation dates
Lakeview School
Location: Lakeview School
Rehearsal: 9 a.m. on June 6
Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 7
Durham Performance Learning Center
Location: Durham Performance Learning Center
Rehearsal: Noon on June 6
Graduation: Noon on June 7
The School for Creative Studies
Location: Southern High School
Rehearsal: 4:45 p.m. on June 6
Graduation: 3 p.m. on June 7
Ignite! Online Academy
Location: Southern High School
Rehearsal: 6 p.m. on June 6
Graduation: 6 p.m. on June 7
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: 9 a.m. on June 10
Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 11
Northern High School
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: 10:30 a.m. on June 10
Graduation: 1 p.m. on June 11
Durham School of the Arts
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: Noon on June 10
Graduation: 5 p.m. on June 11
Hillside High School
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: 1:30 p.m. on June 10
Graduation: 9 a.m. on June 12
Riverside High School
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: 3 p.m. on June 10
Graduation: 1 p.m. on June 12
Jordan High School
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Rehearsal: 4:30 p.m. on June 10
Graduation: 5 p.m. on June 12
The school district asks people to avoid bringing balloons, flowers, signs, noisemakers or gifts.
All bags must be smaller than 5″ x 8″ x 1″. However, diaper bags and medical bags will be allowed.
Cameras are permitted, but not the camera bag.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
Friday, June 14, 2024:
6 p.m.: Phoenix Academy High School
Saturday, June 15, 2024 (at the Dean Smith Center):
9 a.m.: Chapel Hill High School
12:30 p.m.: Carrboro High School
4 p.m.: East Chapel Hill High School
Cumberland County Schools
The Cumberland County Crown Coliseum will host all graduation ceremonies for Cumberland County Schools.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, June 3
Douglas Byrd, 8 a.m.
E.E. Smith, 11 a.m.
Gray’s Creek, 2 p.m.
South View, 5 p.m.
Pine Forest, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4
Westover, 8 a.m.
Seventy First 11 a.m.
Terry Sanford, 2 p.m.
Jack Britt, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5
A.B. Wilkins, 8 a.m.
Cumberland Academy, 11 a.m.
Massey Hill, 2 p.m.
Reid Ross, 5 p.m.
Cape Fear, 8 p.m
Johnston County Public Schools
For questions regarding a specific ceremony, the school district asks to contact the specific school.
Choice Plus Academy
June 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
West Campus Conference Center, 211 East Rose St., Smithfield, NC 27577
Clayton High School
June 7, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Nixon-Fowler Stadium, 600 S. Fayetteville St., Clayton, NC 27520
Cleveland High School
June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
John Jacobs Stadium, 1892 Polenta Road, Clayton, NC 27520
Corinth Holders High School
June 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
CHHS Football Stadium, 6875 Applewhite Road, Wendell, NC 27591
JCPS Virtual Academy
June 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
Smithfield-Selma High Gym, 1455 Buffalo Road, Smithfield, NC 27577
North Johnston High School
June 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.
NJHS Main Gym, 5915 US Hwy 301 North, Kenly, NC 27542
Princeton Middle/High School
June 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Deacon Jones Gym, 101 Dr. Donnie H. Jones Jr. Blvd., Princeton, NC 27569
Smithfield-Selma High School
June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Charles Tucker Stadium, 700 M Durwood Stephenson PKWY, Smithfield, NC 27577
South Johnston High School
June 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
SJHS Football Stadium, 10381 US Hwy 301 South, Four Oaks, NC 27524
West Johnston High School
June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
WJHS Football Stadium, 5935 Raleigh Road, Benson, NC 27504
