Enjoy Family-Friendly Music And Movies In Durham Parks

Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable summer and fall filled with good music and classic movies. Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is excited to announce the return of our highly anticipated summer concert and movie series, Rhythm and Reels. Previously known as Rock the Park, this FREE event series will take place at some of Durham’s most picturesque parks, offering the perfect opportunity for community members to enjoy live music and family-friendly movies in a beautiful outdoor setting.

From June to November, we have an exciting lineup of concerts and movies that cater to all tastes. Whether you’re a fan of energetic live bands, popular DJs, or classic family films, Rhythm & Reels has something for everyone. Gather your family and friends, bring a picnic blanket or chair, and get ready to experience unforgettable evenings under the stars.

2024 Rhythm & Reels Schedule

Concerts:

June 8 | 6-8 p.m. | Forest Hills Park

Performer: Party Vibez Band

Groove to the lively beats of Party Vibez Band as they kick off the series with their vibrant and energetic performance.

July 13 | 6-8 p.m. | Rock Quarry Park

Performer: DJ N.A.B.S & Company

Enjoy listening to the sound of a Durham native and hip-hop legend. DJ N.A.B.S & Company promises a night of nostalgia, fun and dancing.

August 10 | 6-8 p.m. | Southern Boundaries Park

Performer: NiiTO

Experience the soulful sounds of NiiTO, a local favorite known for their unique blend of R&B, pop, funk, soul, jazz, and blues.

Movies:

September 7 | 7:30 p.m. | Durham Central Park

Movie: Wonka (PG)

Join us for an enchanting screening of “Wonka,” a family-friendly film that delights audiences of all ages.

October 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Durham Central Park

Movie: Coco (PG)

Celebrate the heartwarming story of “Coco,” a beloved animated film.

November 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Durham Central Park

Movie: High School Musical (G)

Sing along to the catchy tunes of “High School Musical,” a classic favorite for all ages.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own food or purchase delicious offerings from a rotating selection of local on-site vendors curated by DPR. Please note that alcohol and smoking are not allowed at these events.

For more information, visit http://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rhythm-Reels-Concert-Movie-Series.