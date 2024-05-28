Listen Live
Local

Fayetteville State University Employees Under Investigation For Misusing Credit Cards

Published on May 28, 2024

A Calculator and dollar bills on a table. The concept of financial accounting of business entities, expenses and income

Source: Virojt Changyencham / Getty

Employees at Fayetteville State University are now under investigation for unapproved purchases and the misuse of university-issued credit cards.

WRAL reports that an investigative audit from the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor showed that staff members in the Office of Strategic Communication used FSU-issued travel cards and purchasing cards. The undocumented and unallowed purchases, running from Jan. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2023, totaled $692,239.

The misspent amount includes:

  • $575,123 spent in purchasing cards, unallowable per university policy
  • $84,469 spent in travel card purchases, unallowable per university policy

Of the total, $322,743 was spent without sufficient documentation proving they were valid university-related reasons, and more than $165,000 was paid to employee-owned businesses undisclosed to the school.

The associate vice chancellor for OSC, the director of digital strategy and the assistant vice chancellor for marketing and creative services are among the main culprits, spending more than $322,000 on undocumented purchases. Those purchases include Amazon purchases, first class tickets to a conference in New York, and spa treatments.

In response to the report, FSU will submit a plan to correct each issue. They also agreed to hire internal auditors and issue campus-wide training for purchase and travel card usage.

The State Bureau of Investigation will also review the audit to determine possible criminal charges.

Audit Fayetteville State University financial issues

