George Willborn On Bringing His Stress Relieving Comedy To The Masses

George Vernon Willborn II (January 8) is a Chicago native who got his big break as the house MC at All Jokes Aside in 1992; which was Chicago’s first primarily African American comedy club. He shared the stage with and befriended comedy greats like Jamie Foxx, Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey, just to name a few.
George’s overwhelming success at All Jokes Aside propelled him into many television opportunities, such as: Def Comedy Jam, BET’s Comic View, Showtime at the Apollo, Comedy Central and TV One. After many years of ripping the stage and providing comedic relief, fans across the country dubbed George as “The Stress Reliever”! George has gone on to perform on many comedy tours, national stage plays and currently, a plethora of Funny Bones and Improvs nationwide. In 2015, George landed a supporting role in Spike Lee’s “Chi-raq”
Catch him this weekend at the Raleigh Improv.
