Early Voting Polls Open Today

Durham, N.C. – One-Stop Early Voting for the upcoming City of Durham Municipal Election begins October 20, 2009, at 9 a.m.

One-Stop Early Voting, open to all municipal voters, allows citizens to vote at a selected site before the specified Election Day. Durham’s One Stop voting site for the upcoming election is located at 706 W. Corporation Street. For One Stop voting hours, view the Current Elections section of the Durham County Board of Elections Web site.

Voters that have moved are reminded that an address update can be completed at the One Stop site. Durham voters also have the option to register and vote at the One Stop site. Same day registrants must present proper identification in order to vote. Voters should note that same day registration is not allowed at precincts on Election Day for the Municipal Election, Tuesday, November 3.

Races on the Durham ballot will include Durham Mayor and City Council Wards 1,2,3. All City of Durham voters are allowed to vote in all four races.

To learn more information about early voting or the upcoming municipal primary, contact the Board of Elections (BOE) at 919-560-0700 or visit the Durham County BOE Web site.

