Behind The Scenes Of “The Lion King” At DPAC

Disney’s “The Lion King” is roaring into Durham this week!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when the Triangle’s best-loved musical returns to DPAC. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Karen Clark chatted with Forest VanDyke, who plays Banzai in the show. Don’t miss this incredible show! Tickets are still available on the DPAC website!