Make Plans To Attend Carrboro Day This Weekend

Carrboro Day is coming to the Carrboro Town Commons, Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m. This event is about meeting your neighbors, learning about aspects of the Town’s history, connecting with the Town and learning about Town services, and taking a day to celebrate Carrboro!

Please check our website as more information is added on to this year’s event: https://www.carrboronc.gov/301/Carrboro-Day.

LIVE MUSIC

We are pleased to welcome the following acts to the stage in front of Town Hall this year!

Mariachi Los Viajeros Del Norte – 1:00 p.m.

XOXOK – 2:05 p.m.

Carolina Blue Grass Band – 3:10 p.m.

Takiri Folclor Latino – 4:15 p.m.

FOOD TRUCKS

The following food trucks are scheduled to be in attendance:

Lawrence & Perry BBQ

Ta Contento

Donut NV

Tropical Delights

ScoopZone

POETRY IN THE ROUND

Celebrate your inner poet! We welcome community members to join members of the Carrboro Poets Council from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Town Council chambers for a special Carrboro Day ‘Poetry in the Round’.

Everyone who wants to read joins the circle. Each person will read a short (one page or less) poem. Participation is voluntary. You can read your own poem or a favorite poem of another poet. This is an informal event designed to allow us to celebrate poetry in true Carrboro fashion. The reading will be facilitated by Susan Spalt, longstanding member of the Carrboro Poets Council. The Carrboro Poets Council encourages everyone to participate in this event.

ENGAGE WITH TOWN DEPARTMENTS

Carrboro Day provides an opportunity for residents to engage with Town staff and learn more about Town services. The following departments/divisions/advisory boards are currently scheduled to participate in this year’s event:

Communication and Engagement

Fire-Rescue

Housing and Community Services

Information Technology

Planning, Zoning, and Inspections

Police

Public Works

Recreation, Parks, & Cultural Resources

Stormwater

ORANGE COUNTY ARTISTS GUILD SPRING ART SHOW

We are excited to welcome the Orange County Artists Guild as they present their Spring Art Show from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as part of this year’s Carrboro Day event. To learn more about OCAG, please visit their website at https://www.ocagnc.org/

KIDS ACTIVITIES

We will have some activities for kids attending that include:

Viewing Public Works vehicles!

Games such as Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4

Chalk Paint Boards and Sidewalk Chalk Area

Kids Obstacle Course with the Carrboro Fire Department

CPR Training with South Orange Rescue Squad

The Scrap Exchange

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN WALKING TOUR

On Carrboro Day, plan on meeting with town historian Richard Ellington outside the Century Center at 2:00pm. Learn more about the history of the area while getting in some exercise and enjoying the Spring weather! This program will be around an hour in duration.

To see a map and a brief description of each site, please visit https://www.carrboronc.gov/2491/Walking-Tour

HISTORICAL PRESENTATION

This will be held in the Town of Carrboro Chambers room at 3:30 p.m. Please check back for more information later.

CARRBORO COMMUNITY GARDEN CLUB PLANT PASS-A-LONG

Meet members of the Carrboro Community Garden Club as they share extra plants with you the community! They will also have information about planting and about membership opportunities with their group! Look for them beneath the pine trees along the front driveway of Town Hall.

EVENT PARKING

The main Town Hall parking lots will be reserved for event activities and vendor parking. While we encourage attendees to walk or bike, additional vehicle parking will be available at the following:

Public Lot – 303 West Weaver St.

On-street parking along Fidelity Ave.

Carrboro Elementary School (400 Shelton St.)

Find additional parking information on our Downtown Parking webpage: https://www.carrboronc.gov/2774/Downtown-Parking

INCLEMENT WEATHER INFORMATION

In the event of rain, certain aspects of this event may be cancelled. If the event is impacted by inclement weather, a message will be posted to our Weather Information Line at 919-918-7373.

