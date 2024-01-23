A Chatham County principal was injured as she was trying to break up a fight during a varsity basketball game.
As reported by ABC11, the fight happened during a game between Hugh M. Cummings High School and Jordan-Matthews High School. According to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the fight broke out between a group of Cummings fans, but it’s unknown what the fight was about.
April Burko, principal of Jordan-Matthews High, stepped in to try and break the fight up. She ended up getting knocked to the ground and injured. The extent of her injuries have not been released.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jamari Amir Jones has been identified as the person who knocked Burko to the ground. A criminal summons has been issued for his arrest on assault charges.
H.S. Principal Injured During Fight At Varsity Basketball Game was originally published on hiphopnc.com
