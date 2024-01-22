Following power outages last week that left most of East Durham without power for more than 24 hours, Duke Energy is apologizing and asking customers to file a claim to replace loss food.
Many are questioning why this power outage affected mainly Black and Hispanic households who had to toss out spoiled food both in homes and in community centers.
Duke Energy spokesperson responded that…. “there was absolutely no connection between the work that happened that caused the outage and the communities it was serving.
If you lost food, click here to file a claim.
Duke Energy Ask Durham Residents To File A Claim was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
PRAYERS: Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Diagnosed With Brain Tumor
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
NC Central Chancellor Plans To Retire At End of 23-24 Academic Year
-
Ex-CNN Commentator Angela Rye Accuses Chris Cuomo of Calling Her ‘Tinsel Crotch’ In Explicit Text Message
-
Meek Mill Slams President Joe Biden: ‘Too Old to be Our President’
-
Kid Cudi Says Kanye West Apologized: “There’s Just Nothing Like Kanye and Cudi”
-
Durham Public Schools Warns Parents of Bus Driver Shortage
-
Explosive Details From The ‘Baddies East’ Reunion Hit Social Media