A New study by SmartAsset shows all 100 NC counties ranked by their cost of living for most expensive to least expensive places to live.

Here are the top 5 most and least expensive counties:

Most Affordable:

Bladen Co. Bertie Scotland Alleghany Roberson

Least Affordable:

Wake Union Orange Chatham Currituck

Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC was originally published on thelightnc.com