A New study by SmartAsset shows all 100 NC counties ranked by their cost of living for most expensive to least expensive places to live.
Here are the top 5 most and least expensive counties:
Most Affordable:
- Bladen Co.
- Bertie
- Scotland
- Alleghany
- Roberson
Least Affordable:
- Wake
- Union
- Orange
- Chatham
- Currituck
Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC was originally published on thelightnc.com
