Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC

Published on December 26, 2023

A New study by SmartAsset shows all 100 NC counties ranked by their cost of living for most expensive to least expensive places to live.

Here are the top 5 most and least expensive counties:

Most Affordable:

  1. Bladen Co.
  2. Bertie
  3. Scotland
  4. Alleghany
  5. Roberson

Least Affordable:

  1. Wake
  2. Union
  3. Orange
  4. Chatham
  5. Currituck

Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC  was originally published on thelightnc.com

