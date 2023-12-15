“I Can See Now: Holiday Edition” featuring former The Voice contestant (and Pembroke native) Caleb Sasser, is coming to Goldsboro on Saturday December 23rd at 1:30PM and or the 5:30pm.
Prepare to be amazed as the Back By Popular Demand play/movie production I Can See Now promises to be a magical experience for all with Kingdom Lyfe Entertainment
The Voice’s Caleb Sasser Talks About The Upcoming Play Production was originally published on thelightnc.com
