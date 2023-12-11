LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Multi Stellar Award winner known for his hit “Be Encouraged” is back with another wonderful song, “In The Morning.”

Becton has had a vast musical career and has been an ordained Pastor since 1998 and in 2005 relocated to Charlotte, NC.

Becton tells Melissa that this project is one of the three Broken trilogy that reflects his journey. Listen to more of the interview.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of Week: William Becton “In The Morning” was originally published on thelightnc.com