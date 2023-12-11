Multi Stellar Award winner known for his hit “Be Encouraged” is back with another wonderful song, “In The Morning.”
Becton has had a vast musical career and has been an ordained Pastor since 1998 and in 2005 relocated to Charlotte, NC.
Becton tells Melissa that this project is one of the three Broken trilogy that reflects his journey. Listen to more of the interview.
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of Week: William Becton “In The Morning” was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Ellen Holly, Groundbreaking "One Life To Live" Star, Dies at 92
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman
-
Special Prosecutor Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Jail After Appeal Was Shot Down
-
TV Legend Norman Lear Dies at 101: A Look At His Iconic Work
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys "Lovely" Royalties As "Encore" Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
Hair Mystery Solved: Chloe Bailey’s Hairstylist Drops Gems On Recent Head-Turning Look
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’