Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kayla Richardson “Home”

| 11.16.23
Sunday’s Best contestant Keyla Richardson is back with something new called “Home” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week.

Listen as Keyla chats with Melissa about her new music and latest single which brings her back to where she belongs.

