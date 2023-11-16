LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sunday’s Best contestant Keyla Richardson is back with something new called “Home” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week.

Listen as Keyla chats with Melissa about her new music and latest single which brings her back to where she belongs.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week: Kayla Richardson “Home” was originally published on thelightnc.com