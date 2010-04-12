Stacy Lattisaw on Tonight’s ‘UnSung’

Stacy Lattisaw recorded her first album when she was just 12 years old and gave R&B fans early ’80s faves “Let Me Be Your Angel” and “Love on a Two-Way Street,” with the fervor and feeling of woman.

With mega hits into the ’90s, particularly her duet with Johnny Gill titled “Where Do We Go From Here,” it was quite surprising for the singer, at just 23 years old, to walk away from fame.

The question of what happened and why is answered, yet again on an episode of TV One’s “UnSung.” Tonight, the docu-series features Lattisaw and her rise to fame as a preteen and her very adult decision to leave the music business at an early age.

via: eurweb.com

