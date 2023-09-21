LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tamar Braxton joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give details on her upcoming tour!

With less than a month until the first stop, she explains the factors that set this tour apart from her previous performances. Not only is this tour fully self-funded (no record deal, manager, or agent), but it commemorates the 10 year anniversary of her grammy-nominated studio album Love and War.

“I put this tour together all on my own, so it really means a lot to me that everyone supports it,” she explains.

Tamar is joined in the studio by her mother, Ms. Evelyn Braxton, who has always been one of her number one fans (seen on television, social media, and more). As the saying “mother knows best” goes, they reveal that Mother Braxton is always the first hear and give her opinion on Tamar’s new releases, and she has dubbed ‘Changed’ a hit record!

IN STUDIO ‘CHANGED’ PERFORMANCE

Rickey says that he can feel the love in the song.

IN STUDIO EXCLUSIVE

Tour dates and tickets can be found at www.TicketMaster.com

Tamar Braxton on Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour + ‘Changed’ Live On-Air [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com