Gabrielle Union And Tia Mowry Take Us To The 2000s With This Cute Tiktok Dance

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry have us in our year 2000 bag with their latest dance routine! The Hello Beautiful cover star alums hopped on Mowry’s TikTok to perform to Christina Aguilera’s hit song “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You),” and the ladies nailed it!

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry are the homegirl duo we didn’t know we needed! Both actresses have personalities that instantly win fans over, and they decided to merge their joyful demeanors in a recent TikTok. Union and Mowry threw us back to the year 2000 with an adorable dance routine that will now live rent-free in our heads. In the video, Union rocks a red mini-dress while Mowry dons an off-the-shoulder yellow ankle-length gown. Both ladies are unshod as they perform hand and arm gestures and rock out the tunes of “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” by Xtina. At the end of their choreography, they hit a crossover step, strike fierce back-to-back poses, and then burst into laughter.

Mowry captions the video with, “Romanticizing life like an early 2000s romcom with my girl @Gab Union .” The Sister Sister thespian’s fans were blessed by the video as they left a slew of positive comments complimenting the ladies’ beautiful looks and fun vibes. “Not that I woke up to both my teenage crushes on one screen my heart melted LOL,” typed one fan. Another follower praised the ladies on their youthful glow. “How I’m trying to look in my 40s and 50s! .”

We love this glow and happiness that both ladies are emanating. In her HelloBeautiful feature, Mowry stated that after experiencing two deaths in her family a few years ago, she decided to live her life on her own terms. “I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy. I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn, and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth,” stated the mother of two.

