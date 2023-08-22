Serena Williams Gives Birth To Her Second Daughter, Adira River Ohanian

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian Sr., recently welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world. Ohanian shared an adorable Instagram post of their new addition, and Ohanian, Olympia, and Williams beamed joyfully as the tennis star cradled the newborn.

Serena Williams Welcomes Second Daughter

Williams posted a video of her daughter’s, Adira, debut to her TikTok account with the caption, “Welcome my beautiful angel.” In the video, the mogul and her five-year-old daughter join her tech entrepreneur husband at a table while he pecks away at his laptop. Williams embraces Olympia, holds up her finger, and says she will be right back. The fashion designer returns with her new daughter bundled up in a blanket, and the family embraces her. Williams and her eldest daughter sported pink outfits in the video to honor the family’s latest addition.

Williams announced her second pregnancy a little before the Met Gala. Months later, the 41-year-old superstar and her husband threw an elaborate gender reveal party where they used a drone to announce they were expecting another baby girl. The 23-time Grand Slam champ has been vocal about complications after giving birth to her first daughter. However, in his Instagram post, Williams’ husband assured his followers that this birthing experience was much smoother. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” penned the investor.

In her Vogue article announcing her retirement, the mother of two opened up about how she never thought about having kids in her younger years, but now she embraces motherhood. “I’m also an incredibly hands-on mother. My husband will tell you I am too hands-on. In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me,” wrote the icon.

Serena Williams Gives Birth To Her Second Daughter, Adira River Ohanian was originally published on hellobeautiful.com