As we wrap up Black Business Month, Melissa Wade has a chat with Heather Joi Kenney, the President and CEO of Gateway Community Development Corporation. Serving Vance, Warren, Granville & Franklin counties, Gateway CDC has a development program to provide technical assistance to those looking to start a small business.
Melissa and Heather Joi provide helpful tips and resources on how to start a small business, and they also give insight on how a small business could have a major impact on rural areas.
Check out the full episode above and catch up on past episodes on Facebook and YouTube!
Faithfully Speaking On Small Business With Heather Joi Kenney of Gateway CDC was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Clarence Avant, The "Black Godfather," Dies at 92
-
Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning Actor, Dead at 66, Peers Salute The Legend
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry
-
Celebrate National Rum Day With These Black-Owned Libations
-
Deadline Approaching To Apply For $725M Facebook Settlement
-
Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]
-
Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Divine Nine Step and Stroll