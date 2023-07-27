Listen Live
Entertainment News

Exclusive: DDG On Quitting YouTube, New Project ‘Maybe It’s Me’ And More!

Published on July 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
DDG Young Jas

Source: Radio One / Radio One

In addition to creating music, DDG has had a very active (and at times controversial) presence in the social space. During his current talk with Young Jas, find out why he’s taking a step back from Youtube, PLUS learn more about his upcoming project, Maybe It Me.

Exclusive: DDG On Quitting YouTube, New Project ‘Maybe It’s Me’ And More!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close