Join Us Saturday For DPR Back To School Showcase

Join Us Saturday For Back To School Showcase

Published on July 19, 2023

Imhotep Grad Back to school Drive

Source: Tiffany Bacon / Tiffany Bacon

Join DPR for the ultimate Back-to-School Bash!!!  In efforts to help with essential school supplies for kids in the community, we will be at Holton Career & Resource Center with Durham Parks and Recreation this Saturday for their Back-to-School Showcase.

  • SAT JULY 22ND
  • 2pm – 5pm
  • Holton Career & Resource Center –  (401 N DRIVER ST.)
  • Featuring 8 groups performing

    The school supplies that Holton collect will be given to Campus Hills for their Backpack give away. 

Admission Details: To make this event even more meaningful, we kindly request each attendee bring essential school supplies.

The school supplies that Holton collect will be given to Campus Hills for their Backpack give away. 

Suggested items for donation:

  • Backpacks
  • Notebooks and paper
  • Pens, pencils, and erasers
  • Crayons, markers, and colored pencils
  • Glue sticks and scissors
  • Calculators and rulers
  • Lunch boxes and water bottles
  • Any other school supplies you can contribute!

 

Your donations will help support students start their academic journey with the right tools

