County Veteran Services To Commemorate Memorial Day

Residents and visitors planning to observe Memorial Day 2023 are invited to join Durham County Veteran Services as they commemorate the National Day of Mourning. The ceremony honoring America’s military service members who died while serving their country will take place on Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m., on the fourth floor of the County Administration II Building, 201 E. Main Street.

The ceremony will begin with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed by the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The program features a keynote address from guest speaker, Larry D. Hall, who is a Marine Corps veteran, former Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and currently an attorney with the Salisbury-based firm, Wallace & Graham.

The public is invited to help call the roll of Durham County’s more than 350 known active-duty service members who died while at war. The program also includes the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) table presentation recognizing military personnel taken as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps,” performed by military officials at burial and memorial services.

The event is free, and light refreshments will be provided. Parking is available both on street and in municipal parking garages.

For more information about this Memorial Day observance event, call 919-560-8387 or email veteranservices@dconc.gov.

