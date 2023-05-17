Bishop Barber Speaks On Veto Override Of NC Abortion Bill

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bishop Barber’s camp shared a press release of Barber’s thoughts on the veto override of the controversial NC bill. This bill limits most abortions to the first 12 weeks and is the most extensive reduction in decades. The bill is set to go into effect starting July 1.

Bishop Barber on NC General Assembly Overriding Veto on Abortion Ban

RALEIGH, N.C. – In response to the decision from extremist lawmakers in the North Carolina Senate to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a ban on abortions in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy, Bishop William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, issued the following statement:

“These extremist lawmakers’ attacks on women’s rights are undermined by their own inconsistency and hypocrisy. Rather than uplifting North Carolinians, they’re choosing to suppress the possibilities of the lives of poor and low-income women and men across the state. These same legislators who have voted to override the Governor’s veto on the abortion ban are the same ones who vote against living wages, safety from gun violence, health care, education, and voting rights. This is what hypocrisy looks like.

“Extremists try to couch their positions as being biblical but the scripture makes clear that the concerns of these politicians should be about uplifting the hungry, the poor, the sick and imprisoned. Even our constitution makes it clear that the first duty of the Government is to protect its most vulnerable citizens. Once again these extremists aren’t even maintaining their commitment to uphold the constitution.

“If North Carolina’s lawmakers were really concerned about life, they would declare a state of emergency because poverty, the fourth leading cause of death in this nation, is an epidemic in North Carolina. These lawmakers have an opportunity to choose life by raising the state minimum wage, subsidizing child care and family leave, funding public education and addressing gun violence instead of enacting dangerous legislation that puts poor and low-income people’s lives in jeopardy. If they continue to override our calls for life-saving legislation, we will override their power when we get to the polls at the next election.”

