Check Out This Raleigh Grant For Organizations That Help Small Biz & Entrepreneurs

The Impact Partner Grant provides funding to organizations that help underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses start, stay, and grow in Raleigh.

Spring 2023 Call for Proposals

Calling all impact-oriented companies, social enterprises, non-profits, universities, and innovators that seek to strengthen Raleigh’s thriving innovation ecosystem. The City of Raleigh’s Office of Strategy and Innovation (aka Office of Yes, And!) announces the Spring 2023 Request for Proposals for the Impact Partner Grants. Impact Partner Grants provide funding to organizations that help underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses start, stay, and grow in Raleigh. The grants are a crucial to the Office of Strategy & Innovation’s vision to foster inclusive innovation and achieve the seemingly impossible.

We are looking for innovation ecosystem partners – including startups, non-profits, social enterprises, and universities – with bold new initiatives to enhance the lives of others. Past awardees include District C, Innovate Raleigh, RiOT, and Launch Raleigh.

The Impact Partner Grant allowed us to focus on the 6- or 12-month window rather than the 1- or 2-month window and having that breathing room to make important decisions that align with the values of the organization is invaluable. – District C, past Impact Partner Grant recipientThe Impact Partner Grant provides financial support and technical assistance from the Office of Strategy and Innovation to implement their proposed programs.

The goals for the Impact Partner Grant are to:

Support business initiatives advancing innovative economic development strategies that align with the City of Raleigh’s Strategic Plan

Promote collaboration among stakeholders serving the City of Raleigh

Connect businesses with additional resources and funding opportunities to support growth

Proposals must be submitted through the online form provided with supporting documents sent via email to Cristina Leos (cristina.leos@raleighnc.gov), Senior Innovation Strategist, by 11:59 pm ET on Saturday April 1, 2023. Please include the subject line “Impact Partner Grant Proposal Submission.” See below for more information on what to include in the proposal.