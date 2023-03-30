Local

Check Out This Raleigh Grant For Organizations That Help Small Biz & Entrepreneurs

Published on March 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman on Computer

Source: Storyblocks / Radio One

The Impact Partner Grant provides funding to organizations that help underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses start, stay, and grow in Raleigh.

MORE DETAILS HERE

Spring 2023 Call for Proposals

Calling all impact-oriented companies, social enterprises, non-profits, universities, and innovators that seek to strengthen Raleigh’s thriving innovation ecosystem. The City of Raleigh’s Office of Strategy and Innovation (aka Office of Yes, And!) announces the Spring 2023 Request for Proposals for the Impact Partner Grants. Impact Partner Grants provide funding to organizations that help underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses start, stay, and grow in Raleigh. The grants are a crucial to the Office of Strategy & Innovation’s vision to foster inclusive innovation and achieve the seemingly impossible.

Related Stories

We are looking for innovation ecosystem partners – including startups, non-profits, social enterprises, and universities – with bold new initiatives to enhance the lives of others. Past awardees include District CInnovate RaleighRiOT, and Launch Raleigh.

The Impact Partner Grant allowed us to focus on the 6- or 12-month window rather than the 1- or 2-month window and having that breathing room to make important decisions that align with the values of the organization is invaluable.  – District C, past Impact Partner Grant recipientThe Impact Partner Grant provides financial support and technical assistance from the Office of Strategy and Innovation to implement their proposed programs.

The goals for the Impact Partner Grant are to:

  • Support business initiatives advancing innovative economic development strategies that align with the City of Raleigh’s Strategic Plan
  • Promote collaboration among stakeholders serving the City of Raleigh
  • Connect businesses with additional resources and funding opportunities to support growth

Proposals must be submitted through the online form provided with supporting documents sent via email to Cristina Leos (cristina.leos@raleighnc.gov), Senior Innovation Strategist, by 11:59 pm ET on Saturday April 1, 2023. Please include the subject line “Impact Partner Grant Proposal Submission.” See below for more information on what to include in the proposal.

What is an Impact Partner?

An Impact Partner is a community stakeholder that builds a successful, sustainable and vibrant business ecosystem. Put simply, an instrumental partner for economic development.

As Impact Partners, these ecosystem builders:

  • create an invisible infrastructure to allow entrepreneurs and small business owners to find resources needed to succeed
  • advocate for local entrepreneurs and their companies
  • bring these entrepreneurs and companies together in collaboration
  • challenge entrepreneurs to grow, and push everyone forward
  • are catalysts, connectors, co-creators, and changemakers.

Who is eligible for the Impact Partner Grant?

Eligible sectors targeted by the program include:

  • Technology and Internet of Things (iOT)
  • Consumer Packaged Goods and Products
  • Design and Creative Industries
  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
  • Social Impact and Social Innovation
  • Education
  • Workforce Development
  • Manufacturing and Distribution
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Retail and retail-related services
  • Government
  • Non-Profit Corporations

We are particularly interested in organizations that support underrepresented business owners or stakeholders. This includes marginalized groups across race, gender, sexual orientation, income, abilities, or other categories by which people have been historically excluded.

What are the selection criteria?

Proposals must align with one of the following City of Raleigh Strategic Plan Objectives for Economic Development:

  • Objective 1: Identify and enhance workforce development partnerships and efforts and actively serve as a conduit to residents, businesses, and resource partners to attract, retain, and engage a talented workforce of various ages, skill sets, and backgrounds to support a diverse, inclusive, and growing economy.
  • Objective 2: Cultivate an innovative and entrepreneurial culture based on shared strategic goals.
  • Objective 3: Develop strategies and tools that encourage and strengthen the development of businesses throughout the community.
  • Objective 4: Maintain and develop amenities and infrastructure to support and encourage jobs and business development and expansion in all parts of the city that provides opportunity for all.

In addition, proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

  • Gap or Need: What is the need within the Raleigh ecosystem that this program will help fill?
  • Program Plan: Are there clear goals, objectives, and workplans guiding the program implementation? Is this a new initiative that goes beyond your usual business operations?
  • Equity Alignment: How does this program advance diversity, equity, and inclusion?
  • Partnerships: What new or existing partnerships will support the success of this program?
  • Organizational Capacity: What resources and staff will support the successful implementation of this program?

These criteria are used to help guide the selection process, but the City of Raleigh reserves the right to award funding based on the proposals that the City determines to be best aligned with the policy objectives set forth within the Strategic Plan.

How much funding will be awarded?

Each organization may request $15,000 to $20,000.

What do I need to submit with my proposal?

Use the submission form provided below to complete your written proposal. If you’d like to preview the questions as you prepare your submission, we have provided a proposal template file that includes all the questions you will need to address in your proposal.

Online submission form

Application Template – Spring 2023.docx

A complete proposal must include:

  1. Written responses to the application questions via the submission form.
  2. Program budget sent via email. Proposals that do not include the budget will not be reviewed.

Completed proposals are due to Cristina Leos (cristina.leos@raleighnc.gov), Senior Innovation Strategist, by 11:59 pm ET on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Please include the subject line “Impact Partner Grant Proposal Submission” when submitting the program budget.

MORE DETAILS HERE

 

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

RELATED TAGS

entrepreneur Grant raleigh small business

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
St Jude 2023
Black Business Pages RAL
Close