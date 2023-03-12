LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Academy Awards may have snubbed our faves, but at least we got to see Rihanna hit the stage for her second performance of 2023. The Oscar Award nominee hit the stage and belted out Life Me Up, the ballad that landed her the Best Original Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Bajan beauty traded in her black Alaïa dress for a Maison Margiela ensemble. Her black bra top featured diamonds cascading from the bottom, and it was paired with black embroidered wide-leg pants. She accessorized the look this leather opera gloves, diamond bracelets, and diamond necklaces.

During Rihanna’s first pregnancy, we learned that there’s no slowing her down. Judging from her last two performances, it is clear she is prepared to dominate – with the baby bump in tow. She looked amazing on stage, and we can only hope to get more of the superstar.

As we wait for the Best Original Song category to be read, we can only hope that Rihanna, Tems and Ryan Coogler take home this win. The Black Panther film received a few snubs tonight, including Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress, and Camille Friend for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Ruth Carter saved the evening by taking home the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

We have our fingers crossed!

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Brought The Style To The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis

Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com