Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, it looks like shoe company Nike is sticking beside him.

As posted by The Atlantic’s Shams Charania on Twitter Saturday (March 4), Nike issued a brief statement: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Nike signed Morant shortly before he was selected by the Grizzlies as their #2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His signature shoe, the Ja 1, was released back in February.

As previously reported, the All-Star point guard was suspended “for at least two games” by the Grizzlies’ organization after he was shown with a firearm on his now-deleted Instagram account last week.

Morant did issue a statement shortly after. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Ja wrote. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

In addition, Morant is also being investigated for allegedly pulling a gun on a 17-year-old during a pickup game in July 2022. As reported by VIBE, Morant is facing a lawsuit in that case, but he maintains that he acted in self-defense.

