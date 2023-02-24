Pastor Of The Month Presentation: February 2023

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

For January 2023, we are blessed to honor Apostle Rosa Perry of Rock of Prayer & Deliverance Holiness Church in Henderson!

Check out the full presentation above!

